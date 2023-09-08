Startup Fridays S4 Ep19: Kunal Khattar on how the best is yet to come in India's EV sector

In this episode, Kunal Khattar, founding partner at AdvantEdge Founders, an early-stage VC firm in Delhi focused on India's mobility sector, talks about the future of this industry in India and the role that companies ranging from Ather to Tesla could play in it. He also talks about business innovations that could soon make electric vehicles more affordable to the Indian buyer and perhaps even cheaper than the fossil-fuel-guzzling ones. Kunal also spoke a little bit about his entrepreneurial journey leading up to the setting up of his VC firm