  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep7: Bala Srinivasa on the great middle Indian opportunity for startups and VCs

Startup Fridays S4 Ep7: Bala Srinivasa on the great middle Indian opportunity for startups and VCs

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
97 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Bala Srinivasa, managing director at Arkam Ventures, talks about experiences from the firm's first set of 14 investments so far from their $106 million inaugural fund. Over the last four years, Srinivasa, and his fellow founding partner Rahul Chandra, have backed entrepreneurs who have successfully applied technology to create business innovation in areas including financial services, agriculture, modern staffing and augmented reality. A second thesis at Arkam is software-as-a-service and Bala also talks about why Indian SaaS companies mostly prefer the US as a market

