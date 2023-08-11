China slips into deflation: Why you should care

Jack Ma suddenly vanished. Real estate was cracked down on. Population declined. China has slipped into deflation for a range of factors, including the growing mistrust of the country in the foreign arena, and to some extent, as our guest today says, an indication of what happens when a government's strategy involves over-management and micro management. What does this mean for India, which is amping up plans to become a manufacturing hub? Amit Bhandari, Senior Fellow for Investment, Energy, and Connectivity at think tank Gateway House, gives us incisive insights on today's episode