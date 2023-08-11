To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. China slips into deflation: Why you should care

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
123 Listen ins
 

Jack Ma suddenly vanished. Real estate was cracked down on. Population declined. China has slipped into deflation for a range of factors, including the growing mistrust of the country in the foreign arena, and to some extent, as our guest today says, an indication of what happens when a government's strategy involves over-management and micro management. What does this mean for India, which is amping up plans to become a manufacturing hub? Amit Bhandari, Senior Fellow for Investment, Energy, and Connectivity at think tank Gateway House, gives us incisive insights on today's episode

