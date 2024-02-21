Explained: Why India's farmers are protesting, and a view on how to really help them

There's no resolution in sight to the standoff between India's protesting farmers, demanding legal status for the minimum support price and other benefits, and the government, which instead is looking to help them by liberalizing the agriculture sector a bit more. Mark Kahn, managing partner at Omnivore, one of India's best-known agri-sector-focused venture capital firms, joins us to explain the big picture context and offers his view on what might really help the farmers and also open up a sector that's in desperate need of modernization