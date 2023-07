Hindustan Unilever's fiscal first-quarter results miss sent its stock down in Mumbai trading today. Volume growth at 3 percent, was well below the street expectations of about 5 percent. Does that mean a rural slowdown is persisting? And are there factors that will continue to affect topline growth? Forbes India's Samar Srivastava spoke with Sachin Bobade, vice president of research at Dolat Capital, to take stock of what challenges the FMCG giant faces through the rest of the year