  India's football team won't make the sports ministry's criteria for Asiad â€" what next?

By Harichandan Arakali,Kathakali Chanda
137 Listen ins
 

The latest development in Indian football is that the country's sports ministry has mandated that only teams that rank among the top eight in their respective sports will go to 2022 Asian Games in Huangzhou, China — which was postponed from last year due to the Covid pandemic. The Indian football team ranks number 18 and so won't make the cut, Kathakali Chanda points out. The All India Football Federation and National Coach Igor Å timac have appealed to the government to relax the mandate. Katha and well-known sports presenter Joe Morrison discuss this on ToThePoint today

