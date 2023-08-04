To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Inside India's new draft policy for deep tech startups

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
132 Listen ins
 

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the need for a policy for deep tech startups, a draft for which was released by a consortium on July 31, open for public feedback until September. The policy hopes to encourage and support research, development and innovation in the deep tech domain through grants and incentives. However, the industry also says that a lot will depend on how the policy is implemented. Helping us unpack what this means is Satya Chakravarthy, head of the national centre for combustion research and development at IIT-Madras

