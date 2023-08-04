Inside India's new draft policy for deep tech startups

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the need for a policy for deep tech startups, a draft for which was released by a consortium on July 31, open for public feedback until September. The policy hopes to encourage and support research, development and innovation in the deep tech domain through grants and incentives. However, the industry also says that a lot will depend on how the policy is implemented. Helping us unpack what this means is Satya Chakravarthy, head of the national centre for combustion research and development at IIT-Madras