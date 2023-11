Earlier this week, a viral video showed actor Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator—except it wasn't her at all. The 'deepfake' had Mandanna's face superimposed on a video that originally featured British-Indian content creator Zara Patel. Siddhartha Saxena, cofounder of AI-based startup Foyer, takes us through how this scary, absurd, futuristic technology works—and why it isn't all bad