  4. IT services outlook: How TCS, Infosys and others are evolving differently from each other

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
38 Listen ins
 

Tata Consultancy Services will kick off earnings results for India's top IT companies next week for their fiscal first quarter that ended on June 30. We asked Yugal Joshi, a partner at Everest Group, to join us today to talk about the outlook for the sector. "Deceleration does not equate with decline," says Yugal. Companies like TCS and Infosys are so core to the operations of the world's biggest corporations that, barring black swans, the future can only hold growth. In the near term, an important phenomenon to pay more attention to is the number of senior exits, he says

