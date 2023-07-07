Maruti Suzuki's Invicto versus Toyata's Innova Hycross — which one would you pick?

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto, which many are saying is a rebadged Toyota Innova, is out. So, is it? Forbes India's Manu Balachandran joins us on ToThePoint today to talk about this latest offering from Maruti, its first in this segment, which is priced a tad lower than the Innova Hycross, its Toyota twin. After the success of the Grand Vitara, will the Invicto help Maruti chalk up another win or is the Innova too well entrenched in Indian psyche as the top people carrier? Manu points out that both vehicles have already garnered thousands of bookings