The US debt ceiling crisis, what you should know and why you should care

In ToThePoint today, Forbes India's Neha Bothra caught us up on what the jitters are all about on the US' looming loan default crisis, for the 79th time this time around—when US lawmakers need to agree on their government's borrowing, so it can pay bills, save job losses and prevent the economy from spiralling into a bad recession. It's only a matter of days before a decision needs to be made. And Neha points out that while historically there seems to be no playbook on this, the US has always avoided catastrophe