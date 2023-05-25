Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. The US debt ceiling crisis, what you should know and why you should care

The US debt ceiling crisis, what you should know and why you should care

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Neha Bothra
104 Listen ins
 

In ToThePoint today, Forbes India's Neha Bothra caught us up on what the jitters are all about on the US' looming loan default crisis, for the 79th time this time around—when US lawmakers need to agree on their government's borrowing, so it can pay bills, save job losses and prevent the economy from spiralling into a bad recession. It's only a matter of days before a decision needs to be made. And Neha points out that while historically there seems to be no playbook on this, the US has always avoided catastrophe

Bookshelf AK Bhattacharya SM

India's economic history, told through the stories of its Finance Ministers

May 25, 2023
Laptops sm

Why Indians aren't buying laptops anymore and should you buy one today

May 24, 2023
Rajen Vagadia Qualcomm_SM

Rajen Vagadia unpacks Qualcomm's invent-and-licence model that made Snapdragon a household name

May 24, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Apple, Broadcom strike multi-bln dollar deal; Google backs OpenAI rival Anthropic's $450 mln funding

May 24, 2023
Rs 2000

The 2000 rupee withdrawal from circulation and what you should know about it

May 23, 2023
Journey to unicorn 800 x 600

Journey to unicorn: By Ashwin Damera

May 23, 2023
See More