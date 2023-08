We're 49 days away from the biggest event in four years: The ICC Men's world cup. Yet, for a tournament with 10 participating countries, massive money at stake and millions of fans around the world, tickets have not yet been released. Forbes India's in-house cricket experts—and fans—Kathakali Chanda and Naini Thaker take us through the chaos that has surrounded the big tournament, and what's at stake for businesses and those that seem to be lowest in the pecking order: Fans