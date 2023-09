The Bill reserves 1/3rd seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and the national capital territory of Delhi. Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Political Shakti, a collective working for greater representation of women in Indian politics, pulls no punches when she says that the Bill in its current form actually shields men from having to devolve power to women in the political arena, in conversation with Forbes India's Divya Shekhar