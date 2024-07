'I'm an actor, not an activist': Ayushmann Khurrana, unfiltered

In a candid chat with Forbes India, the actor-singer talks about life from beyond the film set: His college life, the relationship between politics and film, his parenting philosophy and family dynamics, and an integral WhatsApp group with his classmates from an all-boys school. Forbes India's Beyond the Boardroom is hosted by Tejeesh Nippun Singh