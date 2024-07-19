'What holds us together is...': How IdeaForge runs with four cofounders

Meet the IIT-Bombay graduates (bar one) who turned a passion for tinkering with electronics into a drone manufacturing company. In a lighthearted conversation, the four cofounders of IdeaForge--Ankit Mehta (CEO); Rahul Singh (VP-Engineering), Ashish Bhat (VP-R&D) and Vipul Joshi (CFO) sit down with Tejeesh Singh, to talk about their off-work relationships, college days, experimenting with gadgets, and each other's most irritating habits