Driving the Web3 change in India

In this episode of Forbes India Presents Crypto Made Easy, Powered by CoinDCX, Ramalingam Subramanian, head - Brand, Marketing, and Communications at CoinDCX, shares his thoughts on the future of digital assets and cryptocurrencies in the wake of the current crypto winter. Ramalingam's views remain unfazed about the long-term future of web3 and digital assets, given that all assets undergo their bulls and bear cycles. He says that investors should stick to their thesis, which made them enter the crypto market and look at digital asset investments from a long-term perspective