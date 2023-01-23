Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Nadia Chauhan of Parle Agro on the balancing act of gen-next entrepreneurs

Nadia Chauhan of Parle Agro on the balancing act of gen-next entrepreneurs

Her beverage business is now in the hands of fourth-generation entrepreneurs, and Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO of Parle Agro, says that instead of entering the business with a view to change everything, young entrepreneurs should learn to carry forward the values of their family business. She talks to Divya Shekhar about lessons from her early days in the business, the importance of a core team of trusted employees, the most difficult choices she has had to make as a business leader, and the trick to overcoming any conflict
Published: Jan 23, 2023

