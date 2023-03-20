Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. 'Philanthropy is a term unfortunately reserved for those who write big cheques': Amit Chandra

'Philanthropy is a term unfortunately reserved for those who write big cheques': Amit Chandra

Do you know that Amit Chandra, chairperson, Bain Capital India, started giving back to society right from the time he got his first paycheck? What are the beliefs and actions that shape the philanthropy that Chandra, co-founder of the ATE Chandra Foundation, practices along with his wife Archana who runs the Jai Vakeel Foundation? In the conversation, he also shares why most millennials will consider his career strategy "boring", and why, after all these years, work-life balance remains something he has aspired to, but never achieved
Published: Mar 20, 2023

