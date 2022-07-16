2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge review—new EV is Volvo's 'budget' offering

  1. Home
The booming EV market has two price extremes—massive, luxurious EVs that are on sale for north of a crore and cheaper EVs. 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge is the middle ground. Under that hood, it packs a 78kwh battery that generates a strong 408hp and an absurd 660Nm. It makes highway cruise effortless and you might be tempted to challenge sportscars along the way. With Volvo XC40 Recharge, has the automaker found the best of both worlds? Find out the verdict in this episode of Forbes India Momentum
Published: Jul 16, 2022

