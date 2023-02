Audi Q3 Sportback review — Audi's coupe SUV is made for wider audience

If you are willing to forget about the practicality, Audi Q3 Sportback is a hugely competent and desirable machine. It has a 40TFSI engine which has 2-litre turbo petrol and makes 190hp and 320Nm. And it has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic same as Audi Q3. So in this episode of Forbes India Momentum, let's find out if the similarities end here