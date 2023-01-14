Jaguar F-Pace review — It has comfort, luxury and opulence, but is the Jag SUV special?

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Jaguar F-Pace is a Jag SUV. It nails the panache on the inside and the presence on the outside. It is fast and handles well for its size. You can spec a petrol engine or a diesel engine or if you are feeling adventurous, even an SVR engine. It's got everything in the right proportions—comfort, luxury, opulence, aesthetics, and oomph. Yet it becomes a little difficult to not judge it as just another luxury SUV on the road. Is it fair to test this on traditional Jaguar standards that are closely associated with the carmaker's sleek sedans? Or should we look at it as a standalone?
Published: Jan 14, 2023

