Mercedes Benz GLB review — This Merc can humble the biggest SUV snobs

The new Mercedes Benz GLB might be a shrunken-down version of the Mercedes Benz GLS, but do not mistake it for just another family car. The 2.0-litre diesel engine reviewed here produces a punchy 190hp and a very healthy 400Nm. This is a very sorted machine dynamically. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we test the performance and efficiency of the Mercedes Benz GLB and figure out why it might be one of the likeable SUVs in the German carmaker's stable