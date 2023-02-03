Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. 5 takeaways from Budget 2023-24

5 takeaways from Budget 2023-24

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2023-2024 in Parliament on February 1, 2023. Given that this the last full Budget of the Modi government before the general elections in 2024, people expected Sitharaman to deliver a populist, election-friendly Budget. Instead she delivered what experts are calling a "long term thinking" Budget. It focused on growth through higher capex spending, consumption by lowering direct taxes for the middle class, and importantly, it focused on fiscal prudence. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani decodes the key takeaways
Published: Feb 3, 2023

More Videos

Budget 2023 PLI for toy sector SM

Budget 2023: Can a possible PLI scheme turn India into a global hub for toy manufacturing?

Jan 31, 2023
EP 11_Thumbnail 800_600

Jayant Sinha on fiscal roadmap, growth, PLI scheme, and policy reforms

Jan 30, 2023
Audi q5

Audi Q5 Review — Familiar comfort, luxury, just with a little facelift

Jan 28, 2023
Prashant Jain Pathbreakers Part 2 SM

Prashant Jain's golden rules of investing for market-beating returns — Part 2

Jan 25, 2023
chatGPT Ep7 Nuts and bolts SM

Nuts and Bolts: ChatGPT and the future of work

Jan 24, 2023
Nadia Chauhan Parle Agro SM

Nadia Chauhan of Parle Agro on the balancing act of gen-next entrepreneurs

Jan 23, 2023
More Videos