5 takeaways from Budget 2023-24

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2023-2024 in Parliament on February 1, 2023. Given that this the last full Budget of the Modi government before the general elections in 2024, people expected Sitharaman to deliver a populist, election-friendly Budget. Instead she delivered what experts are calling a "long term thinking" Budget. It focused on growth through higher capex spending, consumption by lowering direct taxes for the middle class, and importantly, it focused on fiscal prudence. Forbes India's Varsha Meghani decodes the key takeaways