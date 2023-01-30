Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Budget 2023 — Jayant Sinha on fiscal roadmap, growth, PLI scheme, and policy reforms

On this special edition of Pathbreakers, We are joined by a statesman who piloted innovative reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, National Infrastructure and Investment Fund, Udaan scheme, privatisation of Air India and airports, the Vyaapar Credit Card for MSMEs, and the Digital Competition Bill. In a candid conversation, Jayant Sinha, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and former Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation, talks about key policy reforms, and what it will take for Budget 2023 to bring the economy back on the high-growth path
Published: Jan 30, 2023

