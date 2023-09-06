Financial audit is very important, but performance audit is more important: Nitin Gadkari

In a wide-ranging conversation—from delay in the completion of the government's mega 'Bharatmala' project to electric vehicles to life lessons—Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, joins Neha Bothra in the inaugural episode of Forbes India Pathbreakers Season 2. We decode how India can fast-track growth in a challenging global macroeconomic environment. Tune in to find out how Gadkari plans to transform India's highway network and crack the green code for sustainable development