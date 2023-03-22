Forbes India Pathbreakers: How Naandi Foundation's CEO Manoj Kumar turned Araku Valley's food gatherers into millionaires

This week on Pathbreakers, Forbes India's Neha Bothra meets Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation, to decode how Kumar pioneered the implementation of 'Arakunomics' to create sustainable ecosystems and empower marginalised communities to break the chain of poverty. In this conversation, we explore Araku Valley's powerful metamorphosis from a crime-ridden backward region, cut off from the country, to a globally acclaimed gourmet coffee producer. We talk about development models to address the pain points of the rural economy for equitable and green growth and more