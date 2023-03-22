Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Forbes India Pathbreakers: How Naandi Foundation's CEO Manoj Kumar turned Araku Valley's food gatherers into millionaires

Forbes India Pathbreakers: How Naandi Foundation's CEO Manoj Kumar turned Araku Valley's food gatherers into millionaires

This week on Pathbreakers, Forbes India's Neha Bothra meets Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation, to decode how Kumar pioneered the implementation of 'Arakunomics' to create sustainable ecosystems and empower marginalised communities to break the chain of poverty. In this conversation, we explore Araku Valley's powerful metamorphosis from a crime-ridden backward region, cut off from the country, to a globally acclaimed gourmet coffee producer. We talk about development models to address the pain points of the rural economy for equitable and green growth and more
Published: Mar 22, 2023

More Videos

Leadership Mantra Amit Chandra SM

'Philanthropy is a term unfortunately reserved for those who write big cheques': Amit Chandra

Mar 20, 2023
Ducati SuperSport WEBSITE THUMBNAIL

Ducati SuperSport 950 S review — Good looking sports tourer with ride comfort

Mar 18, 2023
EP 15 Thumbnail 800_600

Swiggy, Zomato's 'disruptive' model is 'destructive' for restaurants: Olive Group's AD Singh

Mar 15, 2023
Dipali Goenka Welspun India

Diversity is not just women, it's about embracing the community: Dipali Goenka of Welspun India

Mar 6, 2023
WEBSITE THUMBNAIL

Good design, killer engine but the Keeway V302C keeps you wanting for more

Mar 4, 2023
Momentum YouTube Thumbnail (800 × 600 px) (800 × 600 px)-26

Why is inflation still so high?

Mar 3, 2023
More Videos