  Forbes India Pathbreakers: RS Sodhi shares the utterly, butterly, delicious secret of Amul's success

In this edition of Pathbreakers, Forbes India's Neha Bothra meets Amul's managing director RS Sodhi. They discuss how Dr Verghese Kurien's vision of building a state-of-the-art farmers' milk co-operative paved the way for India to become a leading milk-producing country. From consistency to technology to ethics, this is the powerful story of a milk movement that has evolved to become one of the biggest FMCG companies in India and is set to become one of the top three global dairy firms in five years
Published: Dec 14, 2022

