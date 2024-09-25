Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  How Bose Corp is helping Noise to amp up its global market presence

In a conversation with Forbes India's Neha Bothra, Noise co-founders Amit and Gaurav Khatri talk about how they moved from selling mobile phone covers to hi-tech wearables, such as smartwatches. Shifting their focus from outsourcing to manufacturing, the Khatri brothers are investing in R&D to drive innovation and differentiation. "We are creating technologies, and that's a piece that can't be copied," they claim. They are confident that their Rs2,000 crore homebred brand is on the cusp of massive growth. Why? Get the full story on Forbes India Pathbreakers
By: Neha Bothra
Published: Sep 25, 2024

