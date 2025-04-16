How DTDC plans to turn the tables on VC-backed logistics players

DTDC founder Subhasish Chakraborty built the company over 35 years ago with an initial investment of Rs 70,000. The company expanded its footprint with a pioneering franchise model in the logistics industry. Now, competition is intense. Rapid delivery is in focus. And his son Abhishek Chakraborty is in the driver's seat as the CEO. In a rare interview together, the father-son duo talks about the new market dynamics, business plans in an increasingly disruptive environment, the relationship between them at work, and how trust and responsibility shape legacy