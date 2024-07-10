How 'Kingmaker' Kanwaljit Singh cracked the D2C code for blockbuster returns

Early-stage investor Kanwaljit Singh is credited with scaling up dozens of new-age consumer startups over the past seven years. With unconventional strategies, the founder and managing partner of Fireside Ventures bucked the trend and bet on digital brands to redefine the D2C landscape in the country. Tune in to this episode of Pathbreakers as we examine trends shaping consumer behaviour, the tool kit for building sustainable brands, the finer nuances of investing in D2C businesses, and more. Join the masterclass now