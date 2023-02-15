"The whole debate about jobless growth is a red herring," says Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM

Our next guest wears many hats. He is one of Asia's leading economists, a historian, a writer, an environmentalist, and an urban theorist. He is Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM, and in a wide-ranging conversation with Forbes India's Neha Bothra he explains why and how complexity theory is the starting point of his intellectual framework. He presents the unconventional "other narrative" in areas relating to India's history, economy, geopolitical ties, and environmental challenges. Watch the full interview for out-of-the-box insights on sustainable growth and development