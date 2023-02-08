Uncertainty also generates opportunities: M&A veteran Manisha Girotra on Pathbreakers

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Our next guest on Pathbreakers, Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India, is an ace dealmaker who played a pivotal role in enabling prominent business houses to ink strategic pacts for growth and expansion. In this conversation with Forbes India's Neha Bothra, she talks about her journey as an investment banker, and how the M&A landscape has evolved over the past 30 years. "I always tell my younger colleagues that they are starting their careers at such an exciting time. Ours was a little pond, but they are in an ocean. A turbulent ocean, but an ocean nevertheless," said Girotra
Published: Feb 8, 2023

