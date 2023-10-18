To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. We are in a proper bull market and it's scary how big it can be: Raamdeo Agrawal and Motilal Oswal

We are in a proper bull market and it's scary how big it can be: Raamdeo Agrawal and Motilal Oswal

In a very rare interview together, Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal join Neha Bothra in the next edition of Pathbreakers. In a wide-ranging conversation, the founders of Motilal Oswal Financial Services talk about how they made their first million, what keeps their partnership strong, why they are excited about the organisation's future, and the legacy they want to leave. We also discuss investing themes and strategies for long-term wealth creation and a lot more. Watch now
Published: Oct 18, 2023

More Videos

Anuj Bahri Malhotra SM

Bahrisons at 70: Delhi's iconic bookstore is expanding its business footprint

Oct 18, 2023
TCS SM

TCS CEO Krithivasan says fresh revenue getting 'neutralised' by cost cuts elsewhere

Oct 16, 2023
Net Neutrality SM

EXPLAINED: What is net neutrality and how does it affect you?

Oct 12, 2023
TCS SaaS SM

Why IT services companies are pairing up their software engineers with AI co-pilots

Oct 11, 2023
Sridhar Vembu SM

Sridhar Vembu at Zoho on navigating the growing uncertainties ahead

Oct 10, 2023
One thing in tech EP 1

How Acumen and Apple want to support renewable energy startups for poorer communities in India

Oct 9, 2023
More Videos