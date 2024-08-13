Simmi Sareen and Shravan Shankar on funding climate tech for a billion people

In this episode, Simmi Sareen and Shravan Shankar, founders of Climake, a climate finance platform provider and ecosystem builder, discuss the top takeaways from their latest annual report on the state of climate finance in India. They highlight the importance of climate adaptation, and not just mitigation. They talk about ways to bridge the pipeline gap between early-stage ventures and larger companies and discuss five climate adaptation areas they've identified that offer the best opportunities from the point of view of VCs