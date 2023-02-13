Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. In a candid conversation with the Sharks of Shark Tank India

In this special conversation, the judges of the Indian business reality show Shark Tank India—Vineeta Singh, co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, founder & CEO of Lenskart.com and Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group & InsuranceDekho.com—spill the beans behind their investment philosophy and the major criteria they consider before investing in any startup. They also justify their investments in these startups amid the current market meltdown. Don't miss the part where Vineeta talks about why she took a bet on investing in the loss-making companies
Published: Feb 13, 2023

