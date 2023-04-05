FILA 2023: Are Indian startups losing focus in the pursuit of valuations?

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
At the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, Sudhakar Adapa, founder and CEO of Commerzify; Vinod Murali, MD & co-founder of Alteria Capital, and Anand Shah head, PMS and AIF investments, ICICI Prudential AMC participated in the conversation moderated by Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana to shed light on if investors are inclined to chase risk at this stage given an uncertain economic outlook and risk of a slowdown ahead? In pursuit of chasing valuations, are companies losing focus?
Published: Apr 5, 2023

