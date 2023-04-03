Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Forbes India Debate: Is India insulated from the global storm brewing in markets and economy?

Forbes India Debate: Is India insulated from the global storm brewing in markets and economy?

At the recently held Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, we organised a power-packed Oxford-style debate. The topic: Is India insulated from the global storm brewing in markets and economy? Saugata Bhattacharya, Chief Economist, Axis Bank argued for the topic and Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director, PPFAS MF, argued against the motion. Here's your chance to listen to two experts in their field determining whether the Indian economy is insulated from the global storm brewing in markets and the banking sector—and what the FILA 2023 house believed. Do you agree or disagree with the house
Published: Apr 3, 2023

More Videos

Guneet Monga FILA 2023_SM

There is power in asking for what you want: Oscar-winner Guneet Monga at FILA 2023

Apr 3, 2023
Nuts and Bolts SM

Will quick commerce ever be profitable?

Apr 3, 2023
Zontes 350T ADV WEBSITE THUMBNAIL V2

Zontes 350T review — This adventure motorcycle leaves something to desire

Apr 1, 2023
Thumbnail 800x600

Part 1: Five powerful entrepreneurship lessons from Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola

Mar 29, 2023
greenhydrogen.jpeg

Green Hydrogen can be the Holy Grail in world's quest for sustainability: Tony Abbott

Mar 28, 2023
EP16_Thumbnail 800x600

Forbes India Pathbreakers: How Naandi Foundation's CEO Manoj Kumar turned Araku Valley's food gatherers into millionaires

Mar 22, 2023
More Videos