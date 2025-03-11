Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. FILA 2025: How India can battle the global economic challenges

US President Donald Trump's tariff threats have sparked global debate. If these tariffs take effect in April, they could reshape global trade posing challenges for India and other economies. Coupled with geopolitical tensions and a weakening rupee, India's growth story faces new uncertainties and challenges. At the recently concluded Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025, KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank; Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO, (Auto & Farm sector), Mahindra & Mahindra; and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, offered insights to solve this issue
By: Forbes India
Published: Mar 11, 2025

