FILA 2025: Katrina Kaif on developing Kay Beauty as an accepting, celebrating community for all

Katrina Kaif has made an incredible contribution to Indian cinema with her performances in films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Merry Christmas. But she's also led an inspirational entrepreneurial journey of building and growing her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. At Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025, the winner of Icon of Excellence opened up about the ethos behind establishing her business, her approach with the team and what it takes to build a brand from the ground up