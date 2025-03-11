Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. We want to ensure that there is no energy poverty in the country: Dr Praveer Sinha at FILA 2025

We want to ensure that there is no energy poverty in the country: Dr Praveer Sinha at FILA 2025

In a conversation at Forbes India LeadershipAwards, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, shared insights from his leadership journey, vision for the energy sector, and fundamentals of shaping the future of EV infrastructure in India. The conversation provided valuable perspectives on navigating challenges, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable growth. "I don't think we should get bogged down by being the best. I think it is important if you are available to your people," said Sinha while discussing work-life balance. Watch the Forbes India CEO of the Year 2024 dis
By: Forbes India
Published: Mar 11, 2025

