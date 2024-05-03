Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Let's talk about...AstraZeneca, blood clots, and why you shouldn't panic

Let's talk about...AstraZeneca, blood clots, and why you shouldn't panic

Recent reports have raised concerns about rare side effects associated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, developed and manufactured as Covishield in India. For the first time, the pharma giant admitted that its vaccine can cause TTS—a severe condition resulting in low platelet count and blood clot formation. Experts say that while every vaccine has side effects, TTS is rare and was known to us before people were inoculated. Is there any reason to worry? Here's everything you should know
Published: May 3, 2024

More Videos

Vineet Dravid Oorja 1 copy_SM

How Oorja can mock-up your next EV battery in the cloud

Apr 30, 2024
DSC_2121a_SM

Forbes India W-Power 2024 Self-Made Women: Award ceremony

Apr 29, 2024
Panel 3_6705

Evolution of women's roles: Where does the entertainment industry stand?

Apr 26, 2024
Panel 2 _6548

W-Power 2024: How to make inclusion and diversity work

Apr 25, 2024
Hina Nagarajan and Ashwini Bhide_1295

Ashwini Bhide and Hina Nagarajan on leading from the top to transform organisations at W-Power 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Protein Supplements

The truth about your protein powder

Apr 18, 2024
More Videos