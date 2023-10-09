How Acumen and Apple want to support renewable energy startups for poorer communities in India

Acumen, a New York non-profit organisation, in partnership with Apple, recently announced the first Indian cohort of 15 entrepreneurs for its Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator programme. Through this accelerator, Acumen's experts lead a 12-week programme designed to help social entrepreneurs scale and refine their businesses to more efficiently and effectively help the poor that they were trying to reach, while also sharpening the focus of their efforts towards protecting the environment