'I was never really serious about music, until...': Hanumankind

Forbes India Showstopper for 2024, Sooraj Cherukat, better known by his stage name Hanumankind, took big leaps last year with his English rap song, Big Dawgs. But music wasn't always part of the plan. Here, he speaks to Naini Thaker about going from corporate employee to rapper, his process of creating, and making music with no guidelines, no borders