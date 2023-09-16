To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. All-women cast and crew of 'Yellow Bus' discuss the quest for justice with Meenakshi Shedde at TIFF 2023

All-women cast and crew of 'Yellow Bus' discuss the quest for justice with Meenakshi Shedde at TIFF 2023

Tannishtha Chatterjee, the star, Wendy Bednarz, the director and Nadia Eliewat, the producer of 'Yellow Bus' sit down with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde on the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 to discuss how their feature film deals with how individuals process grief. The trio shares their experience of working with a multicultural crew and the challenges of keeping the essence and authenticity of an Indian story
Published: Sep 16, 2023

More Videos

Pawo Choyning Dorji SM

'The Monk and the Gun' is a celebration of innocence: Pawo Choyning Dorji tells Meenakshi Shedde

Sep 15, 2023
Jayant Somalkar and Shefali Bhushan TIFF 2023 SM

In conversation with Meenakshi Shedde at TIFF 2023, Jayant Somalkar and Shefali Bhushan detail 'Sthal'

Sep 15, 2023
Tarsem Singh Tiff 2023 SM

'Horrible premiere, fab audience response': Dear Jassi's Tarsem Singh to Meenakshi Shedde

Sep 14, 2023
Kiran Rao Tiff 2023 SM

Waited 13 yrs, but reaction was worth it — Kiran Rao speaks to Meenakshi Shedde on 'Laapataa Ladies'

Sep 14, 2023
81

'An unheard of year for Indian films at the TIFF 2023' ' Curtain raiser by Meenakshi Shedde

Sep 13, 2023
Courier Scam SM

Scam alert! Avoid losing lakhs to the new parcel or courier scam

Sep 7, 2023
More Videos