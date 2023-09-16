All-women cast and crew of 'Yellow Bus' discuss the quest for justice with Meenakshi Shedde at TIFF 2023

Tannishtha Chatterjee, the star, Wendy Bednarz, the director and Nadia Eliewat, the producer of 'Yellow Bus' sit down with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde on the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 to discuss how their feature film deals with how individuals process grief. The trio shares their experience of working with a multicultural crew and the challenges of keeping the essence and authenticity of an Indian story