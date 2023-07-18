Carlos Alcaraz: All you need to know about the 2023 Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles champion

On Sunday, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz from Spain beat Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a five-set thriller 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at the Wimbledon final to clinch his second Grand Slam. For the first time since 2003, the iconic Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club saw someone other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, or Novak Djokovic lift the trophy. Is this a sign that the Spaniard has risen to take tennis beyond the legends? Experts will debate that. For now, here's a look at who Carlos Alcaraz is