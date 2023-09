From idols containing seeds and vegetarian fish food to idols made of terracotta and chocolate, eco-friendly Ganeshas take over Ganpati festival

To combat land and water pollution this Ganpati Festival, Mumbaikars have come up with unique ways to make Ganesh idols. Meet Dattadri Kothur, Anand Pendharkar, curators at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, and Rintu Rathod, who have found magnificent ways to create zero-waste, beautiful Gajanan idols