  I take inspiration from my failures: Srikanth Bolla

I take inspiration from my failures: Srikanth Bolla

Srikanth Bolla is the first overseas blind student at MIT. He is the founder and CEO of Bollant Industries. He is an entrepreneur who employs people with disabilities. And he is the subject of a new Bollywood film starring Rajkummar Rao. Srikanth wrote his own destiny after his parents were advised to get rid of him because he was visually impaired at birth. Watch him talk about what makes a good leader and what inspires him
Published: May 7, 2024

