Nabin Subba and Dayahang Rai share purpose of 'A Road to a Village' with Meenakshi Shedde at TIFF 2023

Nepalese director Nabin Subba and actor Dayahang Rai have brought their film 'A Road to a Village' to the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. The story honours those left behind when people leave for big cities to make their lives larger. In conversation with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde, the director-actor duo talks about the impact of independent cinema, bringing their film to TIFF 2023, and creating a movie that gently makes a strong socio-economical comment
Published: Sep 16, 2023

