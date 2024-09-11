Sections
Home
Multimedia
Videos
Toronto film festival: Indian, South Asians films to watch out for, with Meenakshi Shedde
Toronto film festival: Indian, South Asians films to watch out for, with Meenakshi Shedde
Zoya Akhtar's 'Supermen of Malegaon' to Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', here are the films making waves at TIFF 2024
By:
Meenakshi Shedde
Published:
Sep 11, 2024
