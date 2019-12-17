Go-MMT skyrockets its hotel partner engagement by 20% with WebEngage's help

Go-MMT, a household name in the Indian OTA space, has reported a 20% boost in its hotel partner engagement by creating seamless, cross-channel user journeys through WebEngage - a full-stack marketing automation platform. A joint entity of MakeMyTrip and the Ibibo group, Go-MMT has an extensive portfolio of 3 powerful consumer brands – MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. The brand serves over 4 billion searches every day for flight, hotel, train, bus and car bookings by its end users.Go-MMT has introduced a separate platform called InGo-MMT for the supply side of the business. InGo-MMT enables hotel partners to list and manage their property inventory, pricing, promotions, and other hotel-specific content. The brand aimed to deliver consistent and inspirational experiences across the board by enabling the hotel partners to distribute their properties through InGo-MMT and communicate with the end-users in realtime. However, this proved to be extremely challenging to deploy for Go-MMT. After a year’s hardship of managing the communication with the hotel partners manually in silos, Go-MMT decided to integrate InGo-MMT with WebEngage’s marketing automation platform. “We started leveraging WebEngage for our demand-side platform, Goibibo and experienced significant value in it. That prompted us to leverage it for our hotel partner platform as well,” confirmed Vikalp Sahni, Co-founder, and CTO at Goibibo. Since then, Go-MMT has effectively managed the entire lifecycle of the hotel partners through highly contextual, behavior-oriented campaigns across channels like email, SMS, web, app push notifications and in-app messages. WebEngage assists Go-MMT in having a unified view of each of its hotel partners and building re-engagement programs using a wide range of features available in WebEngage. “We can simply create various user segments with WebEngage. In the case of our international hotel partners, while creating a journey, we can configure that the communication should be triggered to a particular user in his/her specific time zone. This has tremendously uplifted the relevancy of our campaigns giving a 20% boost to the property listings,” elaborated Siyaram Gupta, Product Manager at Goibibo. Additionally, WebEngage helps Go-MMT in solving some of their primary use cases by sending real-time messages about inventory updates, promotions that are about to expire, geography-specific events and more. The messaging is purely backed by analytics on the WebEngage dashboard. “Being chosen by one of the leaders of the OTA industry is an extremely positive validation of our platform and its capabilities. We are glad to see that Indian marketers have advanced in the maturity scale, and are embracing marketing automation technology to create beautiful and highly effective marketing strategies not only on the consumer front but on the supply front as well. This partnership recognises the need for Marketing Automation for seller engagement for businesses that run on multi-sided models and how WebEngage is poised to cater to this need perfectly,” said Avlesh Singh, CEO of WebEngage. WebEngage powers the seller engagement of marquee names like Flipkart, OneAssist, Cashify, Toppr, and Rehlat among others. With the recent release of WhatsApp as a channel of engagement alongside Email, SMS, Mobile and Web Push Notifications, In-App Messages, Web Overlays, and Facebook, WebEngage is all set to help consumer businesses redefine their user engagement both on the seller as well user front in 2020 and beyond.WebEngage is a full-stack marketing automation and customer data platform for consumer businesses. It helps businesses drive more revenue from their existing customers and anonymous users through highly contextual and personalised user engagement across channels email, mobile and web push notifications, in-app messages, SMS, web overlays, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Further, brands can create highly complex lifestyle marketing campaigns with a visual workflow builder called the Journey Designer.